Hxro (HXRO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.20 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $25.20 million and $4,742.93 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

