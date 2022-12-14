Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
HBANM stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.
