Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 3rd

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

