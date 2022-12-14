Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Acquires A$10,543.53 in Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie purchased 19,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$10,543.53 ($7,124.00).

Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 127,685 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$69,716.01 ($47,105.41).

Humm Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.55, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Humm Group Company Profile

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

