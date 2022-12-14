Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) & Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Head to Head Analysis

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Fuchs Petrolub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group $2.88 billion 1.16 $432.47 million N/A N/A Fuchs Petrolub $3.40 billion 1.50 $299.32 million $0.51 17.98

Howden Joinery Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fuchs Petrolub.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Fuchs Petrolub 8.36% 14.18% 10.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Fuchs Petrolub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Howden Joinery Group and Fuchs Petrolub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuchs Petrolub 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.92%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than Howden Joinery Group.

Volatility and Risk

Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fuchs Petrolub pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fuchs Petrolub beats Howden Joinery Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Fuchs Petrolub

(Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, compressor oils, dry coatings, gear oils, hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants, including cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE was founded in 1931 and is based in Mannheim, Germany.

