Howard Wilson Sells 15,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,120.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00.
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $284,465.95.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00.
PagerDuty Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
