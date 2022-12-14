Howard Wilson Sells 15,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,120.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $284,465.95.

On Thursday, October 6th, Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PagerDuty by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

