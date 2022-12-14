Hovde Group Cuts Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $39.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Hovde Group to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.99% from the stock’s current price.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Veritex Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. 15,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,659. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. Veritex has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Veritex by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Veritex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Veritex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 831,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

