Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 836 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,862 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,550,000 after purchasing an additional 128,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after purchasing an additional 278,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

