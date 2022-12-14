Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 146 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

