Horizons Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,958,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.