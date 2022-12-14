Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 54.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 354.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

