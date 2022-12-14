Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 577.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.