HI Price Hits $0.0243 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. HI has a total market cap of $67.28 million and approximately $707,086.33 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00014321 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00034621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00043642 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00239391 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02476763 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $662,923.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

