HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.54 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. HEX has a total market cap of $16.54 billion and $2.93 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002011 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00509709 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $885.30 or 0.04897994 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.46 or 0.30199352 BTC.
About HEX
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
