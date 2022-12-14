Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $151.42 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00023292 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $151.42 million and $310,446.27 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12139566 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $291,100.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

