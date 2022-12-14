Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $15,900,651.00 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,696,445 shares in the company, valued at $493,475,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:HRI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.68. 393,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $113.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 593.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

