Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) EVP Henry C. Wang Purchases 2,500 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Down 0.8 %

HLF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading

