HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €18.00 ($18.95) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

HFG traded up €1.03 ($1.08) on Wednesday, reaching €24.43 ($25.72). 1,001,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.67. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €19.94 ($20.99) and a 52-week high of €74.64 ($78.57). The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

