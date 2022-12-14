Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) were up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.43. Approximately 4,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 127,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $590.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 151,817 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 575,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
