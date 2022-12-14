HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $38.62 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $38.62 million and $7,195.01 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00512802 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $890.17 or 0.04980231 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.82 or 0.30383760 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.