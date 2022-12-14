Head to Head Review: Better Therapeutics (BTTX) versus Its Rivals

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Better Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Better Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 92.22%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.73 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.76

Better Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

