Head to Head Comparison: LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvera Communications and LICT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.31 $12.25 million N/A N/A LICT $129.14 million 2.91 $24.92 million $1,331.00 15.70

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LICT has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

5.5% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 12.61% 8.31% 4.54% LICT 18.46% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuvera Communications and LICT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LICT beats Nuvera Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systemsAs of December 31, 2021, the company served 32,520 broadband connections and 17,216 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. The company operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30,687 voice lines; 5,832 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,522 miles of copper cable; and 816 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

