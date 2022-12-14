Head-To-Head Analysis: System1 (NYSE:SST) versus Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares System1 and Blend Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.15 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.37

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blend Labs.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

System1 has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for System1 and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 1 1 2 0 2.25 Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20

System1 currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.74%. Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $3.68, suggesting a potential upside of 206.48%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than System1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -24.79% -11.06% Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02%

Summary

System1 beats Blend Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

