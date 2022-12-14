HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCMA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCMA remained flat at $10.24 on Tuesday. 1,663,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,878. HCM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

