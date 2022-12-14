HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.81). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Replimune Group stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after buying an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,136,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 43,263 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

