HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

