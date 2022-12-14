HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 180,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,058,000 after buying an additional 100,606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 96,301 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,602,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 887.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83.

