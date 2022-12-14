HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

