HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 19.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,638,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,867 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82.

