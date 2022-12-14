HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPHD opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

