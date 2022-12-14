HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.