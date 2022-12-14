HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 236.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.29.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $480.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $333.42 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

