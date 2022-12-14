HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47.

