HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $47.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

