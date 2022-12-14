Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $15.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 56,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 900,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 118,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

