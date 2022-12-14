Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) rose 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 25,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 45,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Happiness Development Group Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

