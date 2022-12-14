Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock traded down 0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 14.41. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.13. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of 9.12 and a 12-month high of 16.50.

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.0738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

