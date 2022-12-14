Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,144.25

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,144.25 ($26.31) and traded as high as GBX 2,152 ($26.40). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,137 ($26.22), with a volume of 480,362 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLMA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.76) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Halma from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 1,820 ($22.33) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,153.75 ($26.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,172.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,143.70. The company has a market cap of £8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,705.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.86 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

