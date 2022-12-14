GYEN One Day Volume Reaches $98,648.74 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One GYEN token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $39.83 million and $98,648.74 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00512248 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $899.24 or 0.04955338 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.76 or 0.30350972 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

