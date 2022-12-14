Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Tops $0.0718

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $20.82 million and approximately $268,195.39 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

