Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $88.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $21,836,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWRE opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $115.42.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

