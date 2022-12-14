Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $88.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $21,836,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWRE opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $115.42.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

