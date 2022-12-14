Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 76,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

GNTY traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 15,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $413.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $35,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,483,185. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,293.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,483,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $190,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 576,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,819,250.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,544. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

