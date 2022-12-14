Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 76,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %
GNTY traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 15,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $413.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.42.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $35,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,483,185. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,293.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,483,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $190,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 576,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,819,250.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,544. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.