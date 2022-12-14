Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Guangdong Investment stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $1.1419 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

GGDVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Guangdong Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guangdong Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

