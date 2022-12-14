Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guangdong Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised Guangdong Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Guangdong Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $73.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

About Guangdong Investment

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $1.1419 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

