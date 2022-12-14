GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Trading Up 1.3%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 9,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 138,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on GT Biopharma from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GT Biopharma Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma ( OTCMKTS:GTBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.