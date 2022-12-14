Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 4.2%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.01. 29,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,714,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

