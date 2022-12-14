Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Grupo Carso Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

