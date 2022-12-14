Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 54,175 shares.The stock last traded at $247.98 and had previously closed at $251.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.97 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,728,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

