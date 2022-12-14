Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 129,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 34.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

