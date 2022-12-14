Grin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $729,928.92 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $729,928.92 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,781.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00434976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00852241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00108276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00618848 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00260675 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

